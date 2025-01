Will Sturm sign the next “Danish bomber”?

Already on the transfer list

According to the latest rumors, Sturm's "Dane trend" could continue! At first glance, a potential loan deal with Newcastle for striker William Osula, who the Premier League club signed for 11.6 million from Sheffield Wednesday last summer, does not seem feasible for Sturm. But: Osula is Danish, a fellow U21 player of Böving - and is said to have been on a transfer list of sporting director Schicker in the past.