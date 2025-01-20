Straight into camp
Huskovic loan: Hartberg gets a violet!
Bundesliga club Hartberg have made another move on the transfer market. The East Styrians have secured the services of Austrias Muharem Huskovic on loan until the summer. Head coach Manfred Schmid knows the attacking player from their time together at the Veilchen.
This is yet another boost for Hartberg. The Bundesliga club, who are aiming to reach the top six in the spring, have signed Muharem Huskovic on loan. The U21 team player, who recently played no part under Austria coach Stephan Helm and only played a total of 333 minutes (111 of which were in the league), is expected to regain his old strength with the team from Eastern Styria. Austria themselves extended Huskovic's contract until the end of the 2026/27 season prior to his loan to Hartberg.
After signing the contract, Huskovic promptly jetted off to the Hartberg training camp in Catez.
Muharem Huskovic said after the perfect loan deal: "I'm looking forward to traveling to the training camp tonight and getting to know the team. I already know most of the players, but some of them I don't know yet. I'm looking forward to the next six months, that we play successful and good soccer and qualify for the top play-off."
Reunion with old acquaintances
Manfred Schmid also sees the reinforcement as positive: "We are delighted that Muki Huskovic has decided to join us. He's no stranger to me. He has put in very good to outstanding performances at Wiener Austria. Our goal must be to raise him to this level again. Then he will certainly be a reinforcement for our team. Personally and in terms of his manner, he fits in very well with our team."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
