"The potential is there!"

ÖSV ace and pop star Naschenweng as a new duo

Nachrichten
21.01.2025 06:59

Ski speed specialist Felix Hacker is currently stepping on the gas. He has already notched up four European Cup victories this year. Now the Kitzbühel weekend awaits the man from Lavanttal. Away from the slopes, he is really letting it rip with a pop star. . .

A bomb start! That's what Felix Hacker from Lavanttal got off to. Because yesterday, Monday, he was able to celebrate again. The 25-year-old raced to victory in the European Cup Super-G on the Reiteralm. Felix is currently leading the overall, super-G and downhill rankings in the European Cup. "It's a lot of fun right now," beams the speed specialist.

Felix Hacker has been very strong recently. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Felix Hacker has been very strong recently.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

But he doesn't have much time to celebrate. He already traveled to the World Cup competitions in Kitzbühel on Monday, with the first downhill training session on the Streif taking place today, Tuesday. "Things are going really well at the moment, so it's fitting that it's going to continue in quick succession," says Hacker.

Felix sang with Melissa Naschenweng
He's not only really strong on the slopes, but also on the microphone. After his 14th place in the super-G at the World Cup in Bormio at the end of December, Felix took a trip to the recording studio with pop star Melissa Naschenweng. "We met at a birthday party and have been friends ever since. In terms of singing, she thinks I have potential," laughs Hacker. Will the two of them record a hit together in the future? "Why not? Anything is possible!" grins Felix.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Lukas Töfferl
Lukas Töfferl
