ÖSV ace and pop star Naschenweng as a new duo

Felix sang with Melissa Naschenweng

He's not only really strong on the slopes, but also on the microphone. After his 14th place in the super-G at the World Cup in Bormio at the end of December, Felix took a trip to the recording studio with pop star Melissa Naschenweng. "We met at a birthday party and have been friends ever since. In terms of singing, she thinks I have potential," laughs Hacker. Will the two of them record a hit together in the future? "Why not? Anything is possible!" grins Felix.