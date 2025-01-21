"The potential is there!"
ÖSV ace and pop star Naschenweng as a new duo
Ski speed specialist Felix Hacker is currently stepping on the gas. He has already notched up four European Cup victories this year. Now the Kitzbühel weekend awaits the man from Lavanttal. Away from the slopes, he is really letting it rip with a pop star. . .
A bomb start! That's what Felix Hacker from Lavanttal got off to. Because yesterday, Monday, he was able to celebrate again. The 25-year-old raced to victory in the European Cup Super-G on the Reiteralm. Felix is currently leading the overall, super-G and downhill rankings in the European Cup. "It's a lot of fun right now," beams the speed specialist.
But he doesn't have much time to celebrate. He already traveled to the World Cup competitions in Kitzbühel on Monday, with the first downhill training session on the Streif taking place today, Tuesday. "Things are going really well at the moment, so it's fitting that it's going to continue in quick succession," says Hacker.
Felix sang with Melissa Naschenweng
He's not only really strong on the slopes, but also on the microphone. After his 14th place in the super-G at the World Cup in Bormio at the end of December, Felix took a trip to the recording studio with pop star Melissa Naschenweng. "We met at a birthday party and have been friends ever since. In terms of singing, she thinks I have potential," laughs Hacker. Will the two of them record a hit together in the future? "Why not? Anything is possible!" grins Felix.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.