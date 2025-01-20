"Almost suffocated"
Schlager singer collapses during ORF show
For Austrian pop singer Pia Vanelly, the dress rehearsal for the open-air pop show "Wenn die Musi spielt" in Bad Kleinkirchheim in Carinthia ended in hospital. This was because she suddenly felt short of breath. A visitor to the event finally called the ambulance.
On Friday, the dress rehearsal of the pop event was well attended in the VIP area, where numerous stars come together to listen to their colleagues or to network. For pop singer Vanelly, however, the evening took an unpleasant turn, as she reported in an interview with the online medium "5 Minuten".
Vanelly: "I almost suffocated!"
She had briefly been outside on the grounds watching the artists when she suddenly felt physical discomfort and wanted to rest in the VIP area. But she didn't make it that far: "I suddenly couldn't take another step and couldn't breathe," Vanelly described the scenario. In addition, the feeling of breathlessness became noticeable: "I thought my lungs were collapsing, I was almost suffocating!"
Visitor made an emergency call
When a visitor noticed her collapse, he set the rescue chain in motion. After being treated by first aiders, the pop singer was flown by helicopter to Villach Regional Hospital.
According to her own statements, she was unaware of the helicopter flight. Further examinations are now pending at the hospital: "I'll have to stay in hospital for a few more days because it was very acute, but I'll be fine," Vanelly tells "5 Minuten". The singer would like to say a big thank you to the paramedics: "They did a fantastic job looking after me!" she explained gratefully.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.