Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Almost suffocated"

Schlager singer collapses during ORF show

Nachrichten
20.01.2025 16:56

For Austrian pop singer Pia Vanelly, the dress rehearsal for the open-air pop show "Wenn die Musi spielt" in Bad Kleinkirchheim in Carinthia ended in hospital. This was because she suddenly felt short of breath. A visitor to the event finally called the ambulance.

0 Kommentare

On Friday, the dress rehearsal of the pop event was well attended in the VIP area, where numerous stars come together to listen to their colleagues or to network. For pop singer Vanelly, however, the evening took an unpleasant turn, as she reported in an interview with the online medium "5 Minuten".

Vanelly: "I almost suffocated!"
She had briefly been outside on the grounds watching the artists when she suddenly felt physical discomfort and wanted to rest in the VIP area. But she didn't make it that far: "I suddenly couldn't take another step and couldn't breathe," Vanelly described the scenario. In addition, the feeling of breathlessness became noticeable: "I thought my lungs were collapsing, I was almost suffocating!"

During the dress rehearsal of "Wenn die Musi spielt", the pop singer suddenly couldn't breathe. (Bild: Pia Vanelly I Foto4fun)
During the dress rehearsal of "Wenn die Musi spielt", the pop singer suddenly couldn't breathe.
(Bild: Pia Vanelly I Foto4fun)

Visitor made an emergency call
When a visitor noticed her collapse, he set the rescue chain in motion. After being treated by first aiders, the pop singer was flown by helicopter to Villach Regional Hospital.

According to her own statements, she was unaware of the helicopter flight. Further examinations are now pending at the hospital: "I'll have to stay in hospital for a few more days because it was very acute, but I'll be fine," Vanelly tells "5 Minuten". The singer would like to say a big thank you to the paramedics: "They did a fantastic job looking after me!" she explained gratefully.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf