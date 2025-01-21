Handball World Championship
Automatically saved draft
Start of the main round at the World Handball Championship: Austria will face North Macedonia. With sportkrone.at you will be there live from 3.30 pm - see ticker below.
Click here for the live ticker:
Austria's handball players enter the hot zone at the World Championship. Despite notable absentees, the quarter-finals beckon. The ÖHB-Express should get the ball rolling with an opening victory over the nominally weakest opponent before Hungary and the Netherlands await. Team boss Ales Pajovic expects a tight race: "We can win all three games, but we can also lose all three," said the Slovenian.
Austria start their attack in main round Group 2 with two points, while North Macedonia have one point. The pool is led by France (4) ahead of Hungary (3) and the Netherlands, who, like the ÖHB team, start with two points. Qatar are bottom of the table with no points.
Even a defeat against North Macedonia would not mean the end of all quarter-final dreams for Austria, but then they would definitely have to win the following games against Hungary (Thursday) and the Netherlands (Saturday).
Duel made for goalie Möstl
In the duel with the Balkan team coached by legend Kiril Lazarov, Austria can definitely expect a heated atmosphere in the 5200-seater hall. The Macedonian fans caused a scandal last Friday when their team lost 32:37 to the Netherlands, also in Varazdin, and the IHF responded with penalties for the federation and the organizers.
It could be a match made for Austria's goalkeeper Constantin Möstl: "There's nothing more exciting for me. I'm really looking forward to a game like this, I love it," explained the 24-year-old, known for his emotions on the pitch.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.