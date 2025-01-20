"Krone" on site
Rapid hone their secret commands in “paradise”
Why Rapid coach Klauß preferred Spain to Turkey, Cvetkovic had to go to hospital, Amane has time on his hands and only the balls end up in the pool area.
The "Krone" reports from Benidorm
"How was it in Valencia? Better than last time," smiles managing director Steffen Hofmann about his spontaneous trip to the Mestalla Stadium on Sunday for the 1:0 win against Real Sociedad. He had gone down 6-0 there with Rapid in 2016 ...
Now Green-White has moved 160 kilometers away to Benidorm and taken up residence in the huge, almost empty five-star Mellia Villaitana complex. With six pools, spa, golf course, padel courts, three weight rooms and four perfect grass pitches. Captain Matthias Seidl and Co. will be the sole owners from Tuesday - when AIK Stockholm departs. With a view of the Mediterranean.
Sounds like a vacation, but it's work. Even if it is tempting when you have to fish the ball out of the adjacent pool area - like after Dion Beljo 's missed shot. "We have perfect conditions here," enthuses coach Robert Klauß in the 15-degree sunshine. He has deliberately decided against a training camp in Turkey, where Rapid has been for the last six years: "I'm currently finding it politically difficult to enter Turkey or leave money there. But that's my personal opinion, and I've already had good experiences with Spain."
Hence Spain, where Klauß was often "only" a silent observer during the first sessions, his coaching team alternately whipping out instructions in German and English across the pitch. On Monday, the focus was on offensive standards, secret commands (when the corner kicker raises which arm, etc.), running routes and blocking were rehearsed.
What sporting director Markus Katzer hardly saw because he was constantly on his cell phone: "We are still looking for solutions for those who are dissatisfied." Thierry Gale is to be loaned out and GAK are interested in Roman Kerschbaum. "We deal honestly with the players," says Katzer. "But nobody is letting themselves down. We certainly won't be chasing anyone away either."
An anticipation of summer
Rapids' physio department is also in constant use in Benidorm, with individual programs for Tobi Borkeeiet, Noah Bischof and new signing Romeo Amane. "He's being given time to get fit, we're taking the pressure off him," said Katzer, who has not set a comeback date for the Ivorian following his toe operation and bone marrow edema. "He was an anticipation of the summer transfer period."
The all-clear is expected for Nenad Cvetkovic 's damaged calf from the St. Pölten test in Vienna. To be on the safe side, an MRI scan was carried out in Benidorm. It was supposed to be the last hospital visit in Spain
