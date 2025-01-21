Bad blood over the cost of blood donation campaigns

Austerity measures as the reason

"That's a malicious insinuation," counters Mayor Andreas Linhart. He refers to the difficult budget preparation: "Even as a 'rich municipality', we had to make cuts in many areas. Other clubs are also affected." However, there would be no change to the free catering provided by the municipality for employees of the blood drive. Linhart also emphasizes that the budget situation will be evaluated again in the middle of the year. "If there is any financial leeway, I will advocate for the municipality to take over the entire hall rental for the Red Cross again."