Trouble at the Red Cross
Bad blood over the cost of blood donation campaigns
Because the municipality in Brunn am Gebirge is only providing free premises for two of the five blood donation dates, the Red Cross is very upset.
"This is a great burden for us. Where will we get the money from? From donations?" The Red Cross in Brunn am Gebirge in the district of Mödling is very disappointed. Because in order to be able to carry out the urgently needed blood donation campaigns this year, the rescuers now have to dig deep into their own pockets.
1800 euros per appointment
The municipality is only providing the festival hall free of charge for two dates. For the remaining three events, each of which attract more than 200 donors, the Red Cross will have to pay around 1,800 euros per event itself for the first time this year. A small consolation: for two events, it is possible to apply for cultural funding, 60 percent of the costs will then be refunded.
However, canceling is out of the question for the Red Cross, especially as one of the dates last year fell directly during the flood disaster. The dates had already been announced to the municipality in October, but the bad news only arrived electronically in the mailbox now.
As a "rich municipality", we also had to make cuts in many areas.
Bürgermeister Andreas Linhart
Bild: Gemeinde Brunn am Gebirge
Austerity measures as the reason
"That's a malicious insinuation," counters Mayor Andreas Linhart. He refers to the difficult budget preparation: "Even as a 'rich municipality', we had to make cuts in many areas. Other clubs are also affected." However, there would be no change to the free catering provided by the municipality for employees of the blood drive. Linhart also emphasizes that the budget situation will be evaluated again in the middle of the year. "If there is any financial leeway, I will advocate for the municipality to take over the entire hall rental for the Red Cross again."
Does an election have anything to do with it?
Behind closed doors, some in the community suspect a political demonstration of power by the ruling Social Democrats. After all, a female SPÖ politician lost out when it came to appointing a new head of the Red Cross district office last year.
Of course, the opposition did not leave the incidents uncommented. "We should fully support the Red Cross, especially because blood is always donated to the St. Anna Children's Hospital in Brunn. A wealthy community like Brunn must not close its heart here," says ÖVP top candidate Oliver Prosenbauer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
