Anteo Fetahu wants to develop further in Bregenz

The fall was not easy for Anteo Fetahu. In the summer, the 22-year-old had signed a two-year contract with Bundesliga side Altach and was sent to Bregenz on loan for match practice - everything was going well for the young German-Albanian. Then the injury bug struck. Due to muscle problems, Fetahu not only missed the start of the second division, but also the first six games. Having just recovered, he was injured again a few rounds later. He only played 172 minutes in the league in the fall - but Fetahu was efficient, scoring once and setting up three goals.