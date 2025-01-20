Altach striker
Anteo Fetahu wants to develop further in Bregenz
After a difficult fall in which Anteo Fetahu hardly had any minutes of action at SW Bregenz due to injuries, the Altach loanee is now fit and highly motivated again just in time for the start of spring. He wants to take the next steps in his development with the provincial capital.
The fall was not easy for Anteo Fetahu. In the summer, the 22-year-old had signed a two-year contract with Bundesliga side Altach and was sent to Bregenz on loan for match practice - everything was going well for the young German-Albanian. Then the injury bug struck. Due to muscle problems, Fetahu not only missed the start of the second division, but also the first six games. Having just recovered, he was injured again a few rounds later. He only played 172 minutes in the league in the fall - but Fetahu was efficient, scoring once and setting up three goals.
However, the ex-Dornbirn man made good use of the winter break. That's why he is now free of complaints and was in top form in last weekend's test derby against his regular club Altach. "I had a four-month break in the fall, which was frustrating. Now I want to stay fit, that's my focus. I want to have fun kicking again," explained Fetahu, who narrowly missed scoring in the test against the Rheindörfler with an aluminum banger in the second half, "I now know that I have to do more. Warm up better, prepare better in general."
No change
And so Fetahu wants to take further steps in his development. But these will definitely happen in Bregenz for the time being. "There's no question of me moving to Altach in the winter," he clarifies, "and we want to build on our strong fall in Bregenz. We've had a very intensive first week of training and are making good progress. We won't be hiding in the ÖFB Cup at WAC on January 31!"
