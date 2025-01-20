EBM takes stock
Police violence: hundreds of cases in just one year
In its first year, the newly established Investigation and Complaints Office against Allegations of Maltreatment (EBM) has dealt with over 500 cases of alleged police violence. The chairman of the advisory board is calling for more staff and better cooperation with public prosecutors. Charges were brought in two cases.
Over 500 cases of suspected police violence were filed in the first year by the new Investigation and Complaints Office for Allegations of Maltreatment (EBM), which is part of the Federal Bureau of Anti-Corruption (BAK). The majority of these - almost 400 - have already been brought to a judicial conclusion. Charges were brought in two cases and one further case was settled by diversion, as the Ministry of the Interior announced in a summary on Monday.
187 cases discontinued
505 proceedings concerned allegations of ill-treatment, in nine cases police use of weapons was investigated, which was associated with danger to life or death. 392 proceedings were settled under criminal law: 187 proceedings were discontinued by the public prosecutor's offices, in 202 cases no investigation was initiated, although these cases were reported to the Austrian Ombudsman Board, as Meinrad Handstanger, Chairman of the independent EBM Advisory Board, emphasized on Monday.
EBM Advisory Board: No written instructions
In order to ensure that the new investigative body can investigate independently, the advisory board was set up to exercise "structural control", as Handstanger explained: "It's about quality assurance." As far as independence is concerned, "I have no knowledge that there were any written instructions." The EBM can "claim that investigations are carried out quickly, reliably and objectively." The high number of reported cases shows "that the institution is accepted and enjoys trust. That is in the interests of all involved."
The unit is being set up. It is doing well and fulfilling its tasks. But it will probably have to be expanded.
Handstanger also suggested increasing the number of staff at EBM, which currently has 38 employees, including a human rights expert and a psychologist, in order to ensure interdisciplinary and multi-professional expertise. Instead of the expected 300 cases, significantly more allegations were reported to the EBM in the first year.
The Chairman of the Advisory Board also advocated improved documentation for detentions in police custody - for example in detention centers: "These cases of deprivation of liberty take place outside the public eye, which is why a lack of transparency must be prevented." Handstanger can therefore imagine video recordings in which police officers equipped with bodycams also use them. Handstanger hopes that this will have a "de-escalating effect on both sides."
Cooperation with public prosecutor's offices "could be improved"
The Chairman of the Advisory Board believes that communication and cooperation with the public prosecutor's offices could be "improved". The EBM reports every suspected case to the responsible prosecuting authority, but is often not sufficiently informed about the reasons why investigations are discontinued or charges are dropped. "More feedback would be desirable here." 80 percent of the cases in the first year were in the Vienna public prosecutor's office, which is why Handstanger believes it would be beneficial to create "a separate subgroup at the local public prosecutor's office specializing in suspected police assaults."
Meanwhile, the Ministry of the Interior countered critics on Monday who had feared in advance that the EBM's investigations would produce "biased results". This was "demonstrably refuted by the findings of an independent and neutral body", it said in a press release. "The new body also comes to the conclusion that the majority of allegations of mistreatment cannot be substantiated or proven."
In the past, parts of the political opposition and NGOs had objected to the fact that the EBM was located in the BAK and thus in the department of the Ministry of the Interior. "The investigators of the Investigation and Complaints Office for Allegations of Maltreatment will continue to carry out their work neutrally and independently, collect both incriminating and exonerating evidence in cases of allegations of mistreatment against the police and thus make a significant contribution to the rule of law in police actions," the Ministry of the Interior countered.
