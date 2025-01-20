Police violence: hundreds of cases in just one year

Cooperation with public prosecutor's offices "could be improved"

The Chairman of the Advisory Board believes that communication and cooperation with the public prosecutor's offices could be "improved". The EBM reports every suspected case to the responsible prosecuting authority, but is often not sufficiently informed about the reasons why investigations are discontinued or charges are dropped. "More feedback would be desirable here." 80 percent of the cases in the first year were in the Vienna public prosecutor's office, which is why Handstanger believes it would be beneficial to create "a separate subgroup at the local public prosecutor's office specializing in suspected police assaults."