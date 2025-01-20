Republicans disagree
TikTok is already back online in the USA
Less than 24 hours after being shut down, TikTok is already back online in the USA. This was announced by the short video platform on Sunday (local time). Trump had given service providers the necessary assurances that they would not have to fear any penalties if they continued to cooperate (see video above).
"We have no other choice, we have to save TikTok," said future US President Donald Trump at a rally. The app, which is particularly popular with young people, and its Chinese parent company ByteDance are suspected of espionage due to their close ties to the government in Beijing. For this reason, the US Congress passed a law last year with a bipartisan majority that obliges ByteDance to sell its US business by January 19.
Half the population on TikTok
After the Supreme Court struck down a lawsuit against the ban, TikTok initially shut down at the weekend. This affected 170 million users, half of the US population.
Trump now wants to grant the company a grace period of 90 days to find a solution to the dispute. He is aiming for a 50 percent shareholding by a US company. The government in Beijing was cautious about this. Such decisions should be made by companies "independently". A partial sale would probably have to be approved anyway.
There has recently been resistance in Trump's Republican Party. "Now that the law has come into force, there is no legal basis for an 'extension' of the deadline. For TikTok to go back online in the future, ByteDance must agree to a sale that meets the law's requirements for a qualified divestiture by cutting all ties between TikTok and Communist China," wrote Senators Tom Cotton and Pete Ricketts.
