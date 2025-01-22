Recipe of the week
Saltimbocca: “Jump in your mouth”
With this dish, Peter Lehner once again proves his love of Italian cuisine. Saltimbocca, which translates as "jump in your mouth", is a poem on the palate. Tender veal, spicy Parma ham and the obligatory sage leaf. The dish is accompanied by fluffy gnocchi and a spicy bacon sauce.
Saltimbocca
Ingredients: 400g veal fillet, 8 slices of Parma ham or similar, 8 sage leaves, salt, pepper, olive oil
Preparation: Divide the fillet into 4 equal portions. Place 2 slices of Parma ham on a board and place a piece of fillet on each slice. Season with salt and pepper and place 2 sage leaves on the fillet. Wrap with the Parma ham. Fry over a medium heat in a pan with a little olive oil for 2 minutes on each side.
Gnocchi
Ingredients: 400g gnocchi, 80g diced bacon, 2 tbsp pine nuts, 8 sage leaves, 1 shallot, 1 clove garlic, 50g butter, salt, pepper, lemon
Preparation: Finely dice the shallot and sauté with the butter in a pan over a low heat for 5 minutes until translucent. Finely chop the garlic and add with the bacon. Sauté for a further 5 minutes. Add the gnocchi and finely chopped sage and season with salt, pepper and lemon zest. Season with salt, pepper and lemon zest.
Bacon sauce
Ingredients: 150g smoked bacon, 1 onion, 1 clove of garlic, 1 sprig of sage, 200ml Riesling wine, 100ml cream, 400ml veal stock, 1 bay leaf, 100g butter, salt, pepper
Preparation: Finely dice the shallots and bacon and sauté with a little butter for 10 minutes until translucent. Add the garlic and deglaze with wine. Add the sage and bay leaf and allow the wine to evaporate. Pour in the stock and cream and reduce to the desired consistency. Pass through a sieve and blend with a little butter.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.