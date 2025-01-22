Saltimbocca: “Jump in your mouth”

Bacon sauce

Ingredients: 150g smoked bacon, 1 onion, 1 clove of garlic, 1 sprig of sage, 200ml Riesling wine, 100ml cream, 400ml veal stock, 1 bay leaf, 100g butter, salt, pepper

Preparation: Finely dice the shallots and bacon and sauté with a little butter for 10 minutes until translucent. Add the garlic and deglaze with wine. Add the sage and bay leaf and allow the wine to evaporate. Pour in the stock and cream and reduce to the desired consistency. Pass through a sieve and blend with a little butter.