“A game like this should never be normal”

"Bernabeu will be electrifying"

Salzburg sporting boss Rouven Schröder is already looking forward to the match against the Whites: "I've already been able to take a few things with me in my career. But every game of this magnitude is an absolute highlight. Everyone will be electrified by the Bernabeu, because the stadium is unbelievable. I've already been there with RB Leipzig. But it should never be normal to play a game at Real Madrid." The starting position could not be clearer, but the 49-year-old emphasized: "We have to assess it properly, but we don't need to be afraid. It's possible to play well and still lose. Maybe we'll even pull off a surprise."