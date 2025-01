This gunsmith repairs the oldest weapons

When it comes to hunting and sporting weapons, Peter Ebenberger is probably the right address. "I have everything your heart desires in this sector," says the weapons expert proudly. "From the smallest to the largest weapon - from blowguns, slingshots, bows and arrows to the largest hunting and civilian weapons, I have everything," says the man from Spittal (56), who places great emphasis on advice. Because: "This is the be-all and end-all, as not every weapon is suitable for everyone," emphasizes the weapon designer, who has gained experience worldwide.