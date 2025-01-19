Goal fest in Graz
8:3! The 99ers let off some frustration
Finally the puck wants to go in the goal! The ice hockey cracks of the Graz99ers not only created numerous chances this time, but also put them in the net - some of them very impressive. In the end, the team from Murstadt got rid of their frustration against Asiago, winning 8:3.
Did the 99ers drink some target water during the break? After a week without a game against Asiago (who had lost 16 of their last 17 games), the Graz offense showed itself to be playful and accurate. This was not only due to the collectively good offensive performance, but above all to two men who brought fire to the team.
Lukas Haudum: The top forward was back on the ice after an eleven-game injury layoff - and played as if he had never been away. The proof: three assists. In addition, the much-maligned Rok Ticar blossomed on the line with Haudum, scoring twice against Asiago.
Nick Bailen: The rookie defenseman, who had come from Cologne, enriches the offensive game of the Graz team immensely. His hammer to make it 2:1 deserved the title "worth seeing". His tally: one goal, two assists.
In any case, Graz played well and were not rattled by a 0:1 deficit. First Ticar (7th), Bailen (8th) and Huber (17th) created a good atmosphere and a 3:1 lead. The Italian team's follow-up goals did not shock anyone. Instead, the 99ers showed their mettle: Gooch twice (31st, 45th), Bailey (25th) and again Ticar (47th) and Holzer (60th) ensured an 8:3 goal fest. "We showed that we can score goals," beamed the returning Haudum. "Now we have to show that we can do it against the big boys too."
No "souvenir" yet
Do we even need a new striker? After his scouting tour, sporting director Philipp Pinter didn't have one in his luggage: "Good strikers are currently being sought all over Europe. And the very good ones have a corresponding price tag." The 99ers still have time until February 17 to upgrade.
Coach Harry Lange emphasizes: "We're keeping our eyes open. But we don't HAVE to get a new striker. The price-performance ratio really has to be right." He is pleased that his lads gained confidence against Asiago. But the 99ers coach also says: "We conceded the goals too easily. That's really annoying. We gave our opponents video material again on how to score goals against us."
What's next? Already on Tuesday, Salzburg (18:30) will come to the Merkur Eisstadion for the big hit.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
