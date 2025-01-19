8:3! The 99ers let off some frustration

In any case, Graz played well and were not rattled by a 0:1 deficit. First Ticar (7th), Bailen (8th) and Huber (17th) created a good atmosphere and a 3:1 lead. The Italian team's follow-up goals did not shock anyone. Instead, the 99ers showed their mettle: Gooch twice (31st, 45th), Bailey (25th) and again Ticar (47th) and Holzer (60th) ensured an 8:3 goal fest. "We showed that we can score goals," beamed the returning Haudum. "Now we have to show that we can do it against the big boys too."