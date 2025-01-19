ORF man attacked?
Scandal over Burgenland election: cameraman knocked to the ground
Violent scandal on the fringes of the TV coverage of the Burgenland state elections: according to information from the "Krone" newspaper, an ORF cameraman was allegedly attacked and fell to the ground - he was supposedly unconscious!
Next to the elephant round of "Krone" and Puls24 in the Landhaus in Eisenstadt was a stand of another private broadcaster. According to witnesses, an employee of the broadcaster had made his way to this stand and passed ORF staff in the process. Apparently they were in each other's way.
"Choked unconscious"
The situation then escalated in the crowd and a scuffle broke out - in the end, the ORF cameraman was lying on the ground and is said to have even lost consciousness. It is said that he was "choked unconscious" by his opponent. The Red Cross was called out and the ORF man was taken to hospital.
"Only fell over after ten seconds"
However, the employee of the private broadcaster defended himself and, according to eyewitnesses, claimed that the ORF employee only "fell over after ten seconds". It was all just an act.
The police will have to clarify what really happened. The alleged attacker was escorted out of the building and will probably also face charges of (grievous?) bodily harm.
