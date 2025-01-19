Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

ORF man attacked?

Scandal over Burgenland election: cameraman knocked to the ground

Nachrichten
19.01.2025 19:35

Violent scandal on the fringes of the TV coverage of the Burgenland state elections: according to information from the "Krone" newspaper, an ORF cameraman was allegedly attacked and fell to the ground - he was supposedly unconscious!

0 Kommentare

Next to the elephant round of "Krone" and Puls24 in the Landhaus in Eisenstadt was a stand of another private broadcaster. According to witnesses, an employee of the broadcaster had made his way to this stand and passed ORF staff in the process. Apparently they were in each other's way.

"Choked unconscious"
The situation then escalated in the crowd and a scuffle broke out - in the end, the ORF cameraman was lying on the ground and is said to have even lost consciousness. It is said that he was "choked unconscious" by his opponent. The Red Cross was called out and the ORF man was taken to hospital.

"Only fell over after ten seconds"
However, the employee of the private broadcaster defended himself and, according to eyewitnesses, claimed that the ORF employee only "fell over after ten seconds". It was all just an act.

The police will have to clarify what really happened. The alleged attacker was escorted out of the building and will probably also face charges of (grievous?) bodily harm.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Martin Kallinger
Martin Kallinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Ähnliche Themen
Burgenland
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf