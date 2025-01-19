Rosenkranz is delighted with "historic result"

National Council President Walter Rosenkranz (FPÖ) was also delighted with the "historically best result" for the national party after the projection. He was "very happy" and congratulated top candidate Norbert Hofer, whose return to Burgenland had now been rewarded. For him, however, blue government participation is not a must. "You don't have to submit just to govern, as an end in itself."