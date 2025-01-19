"People want ..."
The Freedom Party ran in Burgenland with the aim of toppling Hans Peter Doskozil as governor. However, this dream was clearly denied them by the voters. FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl nevertheless speaks of a "great election success".
"The people of Burgenland have continued the liberal wave of renewal today," he said in a press release, celebrating second place. "The people want honest politics that once again puts their well-being, their interests and a good future for them at the center of all actions," said Kickl.
"The people of Burgenland have also sent this signal today by placing their trust in the FPÖ, thereby once again strengthening honesty, credibility and straightforwardness."
Rosenkranz is delighted with "historic result"
National Council President Walter Rosenkranz (FPÖ) was also delighted with the "historically best result" for the national party after the projection. He was "very happy" and congratulated top candidate Norbert Hofer, whose return to Burgenland had now been rewarded. For him, however, blue government participation is not a must. "You don't have to submit just to govern, as an end in itself."
Should it come to nothing with government participation, the FPÖ will be a "strong, high-profile and professional opposition". He could well imagine both roles with Hofer, said Rosenkranz and grinned: "You could almost say: we Freedom Party members can do anything in politics."
Coalition "desirable"
FPÖ Federal Secretary General Michael Schnedlitz was "very satisfied and very grateful" during his visit to the Freedom Party's parliamentary club in Eisenstadt. He thanked the voters: "We are now ready to work and return this trust to the people of Burgenland." He is convinced that Hofer is "the best man".
In his view, participation in government would be desirable, but now it is the turn of Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ). "Only the next few days will seriously show where the journey will take us."
