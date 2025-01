The fire departments from Millstatt, Seeboden, Obermillstatt, Lammersdorf and Laubendorf were alerted at 4.40 pm on Sunday: Fire in a garden shed containing a charged Tesla! The firefighters were able to bring the fire, which had engulfed the car and garden shed, under control. "Safety measures are still ongoing," says Fabian Nikolasch from the Millstatt fire brigade.