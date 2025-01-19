“Party tactics must not take center stage”

Kunasek hopes for FPÖ participation in government

The Styrian FPÖ state governor Mario Kunasek also reacted to the Burgenland result. He congratulated Norbert Hofer on the election result: "Once again, after the FPÖ's past election successes at federal and state level, it has become clear that there is a strong desire for political change among the population and that they trust the Freedom Party in particular to initiate this change, just as we have done with our government program in Styria."