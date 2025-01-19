Lercher's lessons:
“Party tactics must not take center stage”
The new Styrian SPÖ leader Max Lercher is a close confidant of Burgenland Governor Hans Peter Doskozil and was also in Eisenstadt on Sunday. "Politics must focus on the concerns and problems of the population, not party tactics," is Lercher's lesson from the election result.
"Such a result in the midst of a Europe-wide shift to the right is impressive," said Lercher to the "Krone" newspaper on Sunday. SPÖ lead candidate Hans Peter Doskozil received more than 46% of the vote (and therefore more than the FPÖ and ÖVP combined) and will remain governor of Burgenland. "That shows: We must implement core social democratic issues and not just administer them," says Lercher.
As an opposition party, the SPÖ naturally has less room for maneuver in Styria, but: "We have to take up the issues that concern people and focus on them." In politics, one should not only devote oneself to the issues that one wishes for oneself. Party tactics should not be the focus anyway, says Lercher.
The Upper Styrian is a confidant of Doskozil and actively supported him in his (failed) attempt to become federal party leader in 2023. Lercher then became head of the party's own Renner Institute in Burgenland, a position he relinquished after taking over provincial politics in Styria.
Kunasek hopes for FPÖ participation in government
The Styrian FPÖ state governor Mario Kunasek also reacted to the Burgenland result. He congratulated Norbert Hofer on the election result: "Once again, after the FPÖ's past election successes at federal and state level, it has become clear that there is a strong desire for political change among the population and that they trust the Freedom Party in particular to initiate this change, just as we have done with our government program in Styria."
Kunasek would welcome a Freedom Party participation in government in Burgenland: "The vote shows that the people of Burgenland are also longing for a Freedom Party signature in the future state government in their state."
