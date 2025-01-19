Up to 10 degrees
Weather will be cold in the lowlands, mild in the mountains
The weather in the coming week will be cold in the lowlands and mild in the mountains. At the end of the week, dense clouds, rain and snowfall will move across the country.
On Monday , fog and high fog will persist regionally in the north and east, while from the early hours of the morning some high and medium-high cloud fields will move across the sky from the south.
The sunniest weather is expected to remain from Vorarlberg to Upper Austria. It will be minus eight to zero degrees in the morning and a maximum of zero to ten degrees during the course of the day, forecasts Geosphere Austria.
On Tuesday , a weak disturbance zone will bring dense clouds in many places. On the southern side of the Alps, in the central region and occasionally in the east, there may be light rain or drizzle, which could lead to black ice forming on the still sub-freezing ground.
The snow line will be above 1000 meters above sea level. Early temperatures will be minus six to plus one degree. Daytime highs will be between zero and plus eight degrees.
Temporarily calmer weather in the middle of the week
Calmer weather will set in on Wednesday . However, over the lowlands in the north, east and south-east as well as in the southern basins and in the Rhine Valley, some fog and high fog patches will persist. Away from the fog, the sun will mostly shine unclouded.
The day will start at minus nine to minus one degree Celsius, with daily highs of minus two to plus nine degrees, with the highest values in the west.
On Thursday , clouds will gather in the western half of the country during the day and it will start to rain there in the afternoon. The snow line will be between 900 and 1200 meters.
Further east, it will remain friendlier, but there will also be some persistent fog and high fog patches over the lowlands. Minus five to plus three degrees are the forecast lows, one to ten degrees the expected highs.
On Friday , dense clouds, rain and snowfall will move through. The snow line from east to west will be between 500 and 1500 meters. However, the weather will improve from the west as the day progresses. Early temperatures will range from minus three to plus three degrees, with highs of three to nine degrees.
