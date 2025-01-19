Vorteilswelt
In the fashion crisis

Designers refuse to dress Melania Trump

Nachrichten
19.01.2025 12:56

In just a few hours, Melania Trump will become First Lady for the second time with the inauguration of her husband Donald Trump. But the 54-year-old has a real dress problem ahead of the moment when the whole world will be looking at her too ...

On Monday, Melania Trump will probably shine in two outfits at once: at the official handover of office, when her husband Donald Trump becomes US President for the second time, and later at the ball in Trump's honor.

What will Melania wear?
But what the soon-to-be First Lady of the USA will wear is still a well-kept secret. But not because Melania wants to surprise everyone. On the contrary: the ex-model is apparently in the middle of a major fashion crisis.

According to rumors, Melania Trump can't find a designer who wants to dress her. (Bild: AFP)
According to rumors, Melania Trump can't find a designer who wants to dress her.
(Bild: AFP)

As the "Daily Mail" reported, the fashion magazine "Women's Wear Daily" recently asked 16 designers whether they would dress Melania Trump. However, there was no positive feedback.

A well-known problem
A problem that Melania is probably not too unfamiliar with. After all, designers such as Marc Jacobs, Jason Wu, Zac Posen and Tom Ford refused to tailor Trump outfits for the first inauguration of Donald Trump in 2017.

In the end, Melania appeared alongside her husband in a blue Ralph Lauren suit. However, as was rumored afterwards, there was no personal collaboration between the fashion house and the First Lady.

The light blue suit that Melania Trump wore at Trump's inauguration in 2017 was made by Ralph Lauren. However, there was reportedly no collaboration with the fashion house. (Bild: www.viennareport.at/Phoby Kevin Dietsch/Pool/ABACAPRESS.COM)
The light blue suit that Melania Trump wore at Trump's inauguration in 2017 was made by Ralph Lauren. However, there was reportedly no collaboration with the fashion house.
(Bild: www.viennareport.at/Phoby Kevin Dietsch/Pool/ABACAPRESS.COM)

Trump designer rejected
Herve Pierre, Trump's personal designer and stylist, was ultimately responsible for the evening dress - not without consequences. As Pierre himself revealed, he was once turned away at the entrance to a luxury boutique of an American designer on New York's Madison Avenue.

He didn't reveal which designer it was, but in an interview with "WWD" he scolded: "I understand that you can criticize Mrs Trump, but to tell someone who comes to shop - at full price - 'You're not welcome here', I never expected that."

Pieces off the rack
Trump's fashion dilemma is also evident in her wardrobe. As the Daily Mail further reported, 95 percent of the pieces Pierre buys for Trump come off the rack. It is actually customary for first ladies to choose bespoke designer pieces in the showrooms of major fashion houses. 

Most of the pieces Melania Trump wears are off-the-peg. (Bild: APA/AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Most of the pieces Melania Trump wears are off-the-peg.
(Bild: APA/AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

"I don't really do that, but for good reason: the fashion industry is not very welcoming," Pierre sighed. "It's not a secret. Some are very open-minded and could do something special. But many are not."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

