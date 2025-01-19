In the fashion crisis
Designers refuse to dress Melania Trump
In just a few hours, Melania Trump will become First Lady for the second time with the inauguration of her husband Donald Trump. But the 54-year-old has a real dress problem ahead of the moment when the whole world will be looking at her too ...
On Monday, Melania Trump will probably shine in two outfits at once: at the official handover of office, when her husband Donald Trump becomes US President for the second time, and later at the ball in Trump's honor.
What will Melania wear?
But what the soon-to-be First Lady of the USA will wear is still a well-kept secret. But not because Melania wants to surprise everyone. On the contrary: the ex-model is apparently in the middle of a major fashion crisis.
As the "Daily Mail" reported, the fashion magazine "Women's Wear Daily" recently asked 16 designers whether they would dress Melania Trump. However, there was no positive feedback.
A well-known problem
A problem that Melania is probably not too unfamiliar with. After all, designers such as Marc Jacobs, Jason Wu, Zac Posen and Tom Ford refused to tailor Trump outfits for the first inauguration of Donald Trump in 2017.
In the end, Melania appeared alongside her husband in a blue Ralph Lauren suit. However, as was rumored afterwards, there was no personal collaboration between the fashion house and the First Lady.
Trump designer rejected
Herve Pierre, Trump's personal designer and stylist, was ultimately responsible for the evening dress - not without consequences. As Pierre himself revealed, he was once turned away at the entrance to a luxury boutique of an American designer on New York's Madison Avenue.
He didn't reveal which designer it was, but in an interview with "WWD" he scolded: "I understand that you can criticize Mrs Trump, but to tell someone who comes to shop - at full price - 'You're not welcome here', I never expected that."
Pieces off the rack
Trump's fashion dilemma is also evident in her wardrobe. As the Daily Mail further reported, 95 percent of the pieces Pierre buys for Trump come off the rack. It is actually customary for first ladies to choose bespoke designer pieces in the showrooms of major fashion houses.
"I don't really do that, but for good reason: the fashion industry is not very welcoming," Pierre sighed. "It's not a secret. Some are very open-minded and could do something special. But many are not."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.