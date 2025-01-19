Heart boy Kelce excels
Chiefs in the semi-finals – and Taylos Swift cheers
The Kansas City Chiefs have won their first play-off game of the season - in front of an excessively jubilant Taylor Swift - and are now just one win away from returning to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs therefore still have the chance to become the first team in history to win the most important title in American football for the third time in a row.
Kansas City won 23-14 against the Houston Texans, while the Washington Commanders unexpectedly defeated the Detroit Lions 45-31 on the road.
"He showed the world"
Kansas City benefited from a strong performance from Travis Kelce. The partner of superstar Taylor Swift had a touchdown and gained at least 100 yards in a play-off game for the ninth time in his career. No other professional football player in the history of the NFL has achieved that. "It's about being there in the important moments. That's what he was. Everyone asked where Travis Kelce was. He showed the world," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said.
The Chiefs' next opponent will be the winner of the duel between the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills. This game is the last of the divisional round and starts on Monday at 2.30 CET. The Chiefs are in the AFC final for the seventh time in a row. "The goal is to advance in the playoffs. In addition to Kelce's strong performance, the defending champions' defense was also a decisive factor. George Karlaftis alone had three sacks and the Chiefs brought down Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud a total of eight times.
Commanders upset No. 1 team in the NFC
The Commanders upset the NFC's No. 1 team Detroit and are now just one win away from the Super Bowl. The last time Washington achieved this was 33 years ago, when the team - then known as the Redskins - won the Super Bowl. Who the team will face in the NFC final next weekend will be decided in the clash between the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles.
"We've put in the work to get to this point," Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels said. "I'm calm, I'm cool. It's a surreal moment. It's special for DC." Daniels performed nearly flawlessly in the second playoff game of his career, directing his offensive teammates to five touchdowns in impressive fashion. The Lions, on the other hand, lacked this efficiency. The team put itself under pressure with a total of five momentous turnovers. Quarterback Jared Goff had three interceptions.
