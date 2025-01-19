Chiefs in the semi-finals – and Taylos Swift cheers

The Chiefs' next opponent will be the winner of the duel between the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills. This game is the last of the divisional round and starts on Monday at 2.30 CET. The Chiefs are in the AFC final for the seventh time in a row. "The goal is to advance in the playoffs. In addition to Kelce's strong performance, the defending champions' defense was also a decisive factor. George Karlaftis alone had three sacks and the Chiefs brought down Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud a total of eight times.