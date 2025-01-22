With Banner, jump starting is quick and safe

The two operational business units Automotive and Energy Solutions are the mainstays of the Banner Group. The company has been producing batteries for all types of vehicles since 1937.



The Automotive division covers an extensive product portfolio with starter, vehicle electrical system and leisure batteries for original equipment (OE) and retrofitting (IAM). These products are mainly developed and produced at the company headquarters in Leonding (Austria). The Energy Solutions business unit, based in Thalheim bei Wels, is primarily responsible for the further development of the traction, semi-traction and standby product areas.

The owner-managed company, headed by Andreas Bawart and Thomas Bawart, employs around 750 people across Europe. In 13 European countries, dealers are supported by the company's own sales companies. In over 70 other countries in Europe, Africa and Asia, the products are sold via direct importers. Future-oriented technology and outstanding quality underline the international reputation of the flagship products with the "power of the buffalo", which also characterizes the Banner logo.



Further information at bannerbatterien.com