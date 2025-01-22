Made easy!
With Banner, jump starting is quick and safe
A well-maintained Banner battery is reliable - but what do you do if your neighbors have starting problems? The best thing to do is to use a Banner booster as a jump starter.
A discharged car battery can present unexpected challenges. However, with the right procedure and starter cables as a plan B, you can quickly be back on the road. The following steps are worth noting to ensure a safe and effective jump start:
1. safety first:
Only connect batteries of the same voltage (usually 12 volts). Both motors must be switched off to avoid short circuits.
2. connect the cables correctly:
- Red cable to the positive terminal (+) of the discharged battery, then to the positive terminal of the donor vehicle.
- Black cable to the negative terminal (-) of the donor vehicle, the other end to an unpainted metal part of the vehicle in need of assistance - not to the discharged battery!
3. start briefly:
Start the engine of the vehicle in need of assistance for a maximum of 15 seconds - the engine of the donor vehicle remains switched off.
4. disconnect safely and properly
If the starting procedure is successful, disconnect the cables in reverse order: first disconnect the black cable from the ground point of the vehicle in need of assistance and then from the donor vehicle. Then remove the red cable from the positive terminal (+) of the donor vehicle's battery and then from the positive terminal (+) of the discharged battery.
Important: Do not jump-start an electric car (BEV Battery Electric Vehicle).
For technical reasons, the jump-start points of electric cars, if available at all, are not designed to jump-start other vehicles. In this case, it is better to call on the help of a breakdown service. Conversely, a combustion engine may properly jump-start an electric car.
Banner tip!
Due to the sensitive electronics in the vehicle, jump starting should generally only be carried out with a Banner booster. Jump leads from car to car can lead to voltage peaks when disconnected and damage or even destroy the vehicle's electronics.
Here you can find our branches and your contact person in your area: bannerbatterien.com
Banner at a glance
The two operational business units Automotive and Energy Solutions are the mainstays of the Banner Group. The company has been producing batteries for all types of vehicles since 1937.
The Automotive division covers an extensive product portfolio with starter, vehicle electrical system and leisure batteries for original equipment (OE) and retrofitting (IAM). These products are mainly developed and produced at the company headquarters in Leonding (Austria). The Energy Solutions business unit, based in Thalheim bei Wels, is primarily responsible for the further development of the traction, semi-traction and standby product areas.
The owner-managed company, headed by Andreas Bawart and Thomas Bawart, employs around 750 people across Europe. In 13 European countries, dealers are supported by the company's own sales companies. In over 70 other countries in Europe, Africa and Asia, the products are sold via direct importers. Future-oriented technology and outstanding quality underline the international reputation of the flagship products with the "power of the buffalo", which also characterizes the Banner logo.
Further information at bannerbatterien.com
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.