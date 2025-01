Women’s Super-G in Cortina – LIVE from 11 am

Battle for World Championship tickets

Mirjam Puchner is under pressure in the top ski resort. In addition to the fixed starters Hütter and Venier, Ricarda Haaser, Ariane Rädler and Nina Ortlieb have also positioned themselves in the race for World Championship tickets in the women's speed team. The Salzburg native has a ninth place in the super-G in St. Moritz to her name so far.