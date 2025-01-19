Red Bull advisor open
Marko: That was my biggest mistake in Formula 1
Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko talks about his "biggest mistake in Formula 1".
In Formula 1, you often have to make difficult decisions that don't always turn out as positively as you would like. One of the decision-makers at Red Bull is motorsport consultant Helmut Marko. The 81-year-old Styrian is primarily responsible for young talent and ensures that the Austrian team is well positioned for the future. His achievements include the discovery and promotion of the now four-time world champion Max Verstappen.
"Incredible vita"
Marko admitted to the Italian motorsport portal "Autosprint" that giving the Alpha Tauri cockpit to Nyck de Vries had not paid off. In 2022, the then 27-year-old was allowed to step into the Williams as a replacement for Alex Albon. With a ninth place at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, he scored two points straight away and impressed more than just Formula 1 fans. Dr. Marko also took notice of the Dutchman and promptly put him in the AlphaTauri car for the 2023 season with high expectations. "He did very well on his debut for Williams in Monza," explained Marko. "He also had an incredible CV, was Formula 2 champion and Formula E champion, but the stopwatch told us that Nyck de Vries was the wrong choice."
"My biggest mistake? Without a doubt Nyck de Vries"
The result: after ten races, the Dutchman was sacked and Daniel Ricciardo took his place during the current season. De Vries was simply unable to live up to expectations. "My biggest mistake? That was undoubtedly Nyck de Vries," admitted Marko.
In the coming season, Marko and Red Bull are relying on the Racing Bulls driver team of Isack Hadjar and Yuki Tsunoda. Will the rookie Hadjar be able to convince Marko and Co. in his first Formula 1 season? ...
