Marko: That was my biggest mistake in Formula 1

Marko admitted to the Italian motorsport portal "Autosprint" that giving the Alpha Tauri cockpit to Nyck de Vries had not paid off. In 2022, the then 27-year-old was allowed to step into the Williams as a replacement for Alex Albon. With a ninth place at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, he scored two points straight away and impressed more than just Formula 1 fans. Dr. Marko also took notice of the Dutchman and promptly put him in the AlphaTauri car for the 2023 season with high expectations. "He did very well on his debut for Williams in Monza," explained Marko. "He also had an incredible CV, was Formula 2 champion and Formula E champion, but the stopwatch told us that Nyck de Vries was the wrong choice."