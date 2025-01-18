Fierce accusations
Ex-employees settle accounts with Duchess Meghan
Rumors that Duchess Meghan is not the friendliest boss have been around for some time. Now, however, new, serious allegations have come to light against Prince Harry's wife. Ex-employees are now reporting that it was "really awful" working for the ex-actress. And the Sussexes obviously didn't make any friends in the neighborhood either ...
The accusations of alleged workplace bullying by Duchess Meghan just won't die down. In an interview with "Vanity Fair", former employees have once again revealed that the Duchess of Sussex makes for a very unpleasant working atmosphere.
"Thrown to the wolves"
According to the report, she always welcomed her employees in a friendly manner at the beginning of their collaboration. However, the mood quickly changed. For example, when something didn't go according to the Duchess' expectations - which often happened due to the Sussexes' wishes. Meghan then behaved coldly and defensively towards the person she thought was to blame for the mess.
One former employee described this as "really, really, really awful" and "very painful". According to them, it felt like Meghan was playing checkers, "not to say chess - because she's very aware of where everyone is on her board. And if you're not in, then you're thrown to the wolves at any time."
In practice, he said, this often manifested itself as "undermining": "Talking behind your back. It eats away at your self-esteem. It was really like 'Mean Girls' teenagers," said the ex-employee, referring to a teen movie starring Lindsay Lohan.
Employees needed therapy
Meanwhile, another employee told Vanity Fair that he had never believed the reports about Meghan's behavior as a boss. But when he finally had to deal with her on a project, he realized: "This happened again and again."
Meghan's way of talking to her staff has been criticized: "You can get yelled at without anyone raising their voice," one person who had professional dealings with Meghan told Vanity Fair. "It's funny that people can't differentiate between the energy of being yelled at by someone and the energy of actually being yelled at by someone."
Some employees have thrown in the towel after working with Meghan, including on the Archetype podcast, while others have taken longer breaks from work to escape Meghan's control, according to reports. Other employees had to go to therapy for longer periods of time, according to the report.
Sussexes are "local villains"
According to Vanity Fair, the Sussexes are not only not in good standing with their employees, but also with their neighbors in Montecito. They are said to be "the local villains" because their move has driven up property prices in the area.
One neighbor also scoffed that Meghan and Harry would do anything to stay in the conversation. "I still think they are the most demanding and insincere people on the planet," this person explained. "They've moved away from England to escape the scrutiny of the press, and all they're doing is trying to appear in the press in the United States."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
