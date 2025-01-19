Provincial election 2025
The Burgenland rules and regulations for election day
250,400 Burgenlanders can cast their vote today in the provincial election. You can see what is allowed at the polling station in the graphic.
Exactly 250,400 people - 219 more than in 2020 - are entitled to vote in today's provincial election in Burgenland. The number of eligible voters only increased by one person from the district of Oberwart at the last minute, although the final figure of 250,399 was already known on December 18, according to the provincial electoral authority.
One more vote from the district of Oberwart
How did this come about? One voter took the matter to the Provincial Administrative Court after his home municipality initially refused to accept an objection to be included in the electoral roll. The decision of the Provincial Administrative Court in this case was not made until after December 18.
However, a record has already been set before the votes are cast - 31,484 polling cards applied for (12.57 percent of eligible voters) is an absolute record in Burgenland. Of these, 27,949 polling cards were returned to the municipalities. The remainder can still be handed in today at a polling station in the constituency.
On election day, every vote counts.
However, care must be taken when filling in the ballot paper. You may fold the ballot paper into an origami or paper airplane shape, but it must remain legible. Unlike on the ballot paper envelope, drawings are allowed on the ballot paper, but only if it is still clear which party has been chosen.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
