A surprising move after the election: the Greens, who have halved their number of seats and also lost funding, are leaving their offices in the Landhaus in Graz. Voluntarily. They are currently looking for accommodation in the city center.
Not only civil servants and politicians are currently moving in and out of Graz Castle, the Landhaus and the offices of the provincial government, but also movers. Since the new coalition was formed, the big armchair move has been underway in the state buildings. While Mario Kunasek (FPÖ) and Manuela Khom (ÖVP) and their staff have quickly moved into their offices in the castle, the division of space for the state parliamentary clubs in the venerable Landhaus is not yet a done deal. At least there is still no final paper on the matter.
Nevertheless, some important changes are already clear. For the first time, the Neos will also be given a room at the venue of the state parliament sessions, as stipulated in the state constitution.
The election success with one additional mandate (now three MPs) makes this possible, which pleases Pinken leader Niko Swatek: "Now we can also use a base directly in the Landhaus - that will make our work easier." However, the state parliament club will remain based at Glockenspielplatz in Graz.
A cut for the Styrian Greens
For the Greens, who have lost three seats and therefore also funding, there will also be a cut: they will leave their rooms in the Landhaus. However, the club and its leader Sandra Krautwaschl will retain at least one office for parliamentary appointments in future, as will the Neos.
The move is voluntary and the club is currently looking for a new home: "Various options are currently being examined in order to organize the work of the club in the best possible way - including suitable premises in the city centre of Graz," says the Green Club.
The state parliament is also watching with interest to see whether the Greens will also make changes to their party headquarters on Kaiser-Franz-Josef-Kai due to budgetary constraints.
