Not only civil servants and politicians are currently moving in and out of Graz Castle, the Landhaus and the offices of the provincial government, but also movers. Since the new coalition was formed, the big armchair move has been underway in the state buildings. While Mario Kunasek (FPÖ) and Manuela Khom (ÖVP) and their staff have quickly moved into their offices in the castle, the division of space for the state parliamentary clubs in the venerable Landhaus is not yet a done deal. At least there is still no final paper on the matter.