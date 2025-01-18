Contract extended
Leoben looks to the future with a veteran coach
Handball Sportunion Leoben reached an agreement with its coach René Kramer during the week to continue working together. Both parties welcome the contract extension and the sports management will begin planning the squad for the coming season shortly.
"I am delighted that we will have an experienced coach at our side beyond this season in René and that we were able to see his concept for ourselves this week. The team will be developed step by step," commented sporting director Michael Rainer on the contract extension in a club press release.
Kramer took charge of the team at the start of the season and achieved eight wins, one draw and four defeats in the HLA CHALLENGE. In the remaining five rounds, the team is aiming to finish fourth in the table and thus qualify for the promotion play-off. They are currently one point behind Atzgersdorf.
We had constructive talks during the week. My ideas and those of the club harmonize very well and I'm looking forward to taking the next steps with Leoben.
Leobens Trainer Rene Kramer
Irrespective of this, Kramer is already working with the sporting management on the planning for next season, which will focus on young talent from the club's own youth ranks and positional reinforcements. "We had constructive talks during the week. My ideas and those of the club harmonize very well and I'm looking forward to taking the next steps with Leoben," explained coach René Kramer.
The team itself resumed joint preparations on January 7. The next game will take place on February 8 away at title contender Hollabrunn.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
