This woman is on fire for the volunteer fire department

It was not until the reform of the fire department law in 1994 that women from Burgenland were allowed to be active members of the fire department. "My godfather was a commander and my uncle was a fire department youth officer, I have firefighting in my blood," says the 32-year-old, who is not only the youth leader of the local fire department, but also works at district level as a district officer for "fire department youth and training" and manages the youth district competitions in the Eisenstadt district.