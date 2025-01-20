"Namla Woll Woll"
Sold out with new stage and special revue
On February 1, the St. Veit carnival guild premieres with a guard dance, show block and highlights from speech and song numbers. Politics will also be taken for a ride.
"It's not just spoken word acts. As we have a lot of good singers in the guild, we try to make the program varied," says President Michael Huber, looking forward to the upcoming sessions.
A total of 25 performers from the guild, guards and external performers bring tears of laughter to the audience's eyes. As usual, the well-known "Bengels reloaded" will once again support the sessions as a carnival band and rock the Blumenhalle in their time-honored style.
"The downfall of the Austrianic"
After the guards have warmed up the audience, things really get going again. "Years ago, we established the practice of doing a big number before the interval, in which many actors take part and political events in the country are brought to the stage in the form of a song number," says Huber, full of anticipation.
"This year, after some political turbulence, it's the perfect opportunity to present a top-class revue." Under the title "Der Untergang der Austrianic" (The downfall of the Austrianic), politics will be musically lampooned - but no more can be revealed just yet.
Veterans and newcomers
There are several lyricists who provide the St. Veiter Fasching with punchlines. "This is important to us in order to cover a wide range of diversity. We sit together every year at the end of summer, then everyone brings their numbers and we make a program together," says the president, who is also delighted to have three new additions. "They are immediately integrated on stage. Of course, veterans like Hannes Pugganig and Martin Kircher will also be back."
New stage design
The carnival guild moved to the Blumenhalle 14 years ago. "This year we have designed a new stage set - more modern and adapted to the times. We prepared and worked within the guild to present visitors with a new stage." Peter Marktl, who himself has shone on stage in many theater productions, has been the director for five years now.
Although the sessions of the St. Veit Carnival Guild are already sold out, remaining tickets from unused contingents may still become available.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.