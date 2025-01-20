Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Namla Woll Woll"

Sold out with new stage and special revue

Nachrichten
20.01.2025 08:00

On February 1, the St. Veit carnival guild premieres with a guard dance, show block and highlights from speech and song numbers. Politics will also be taken for a ride. 

0 Kommentare

 "It's not just spoken word acts. As we have a lot of good singers in the guild, we try to make the program varied," says President Michael Huber, looking forward to the upcoming sessions. 

A total of 25 performers from the guild, guards and external performers bring tears of laughter to the audience's eyes. As usual, the well-known "Bengels reloaded" will once again support the sessions as a carnival band and rock the Blumenhalle in their time-honored style.

Guard girls shine in the march and show block. (Bild: Jaqueline Katzer)
Guard girls shine in the march and show block.
(Bild: Jaqueline Katzer)
Some vocal numbers are also presented on stage. (Bild: Jaqueline Katzer)
Some vocal numbers are also presented on stage.
(Bild: Jaqueline Katzer)
Peter Marktl has been directing the show for five years now. (Bild: Jaqueline Katzer)
Peter Marktl has been directing the show for five years now.
(Bild: Jaqueline Katzer)

"The downfall of the Austrianic"
After the guards have warmed up the audience, things really get going again. "Years ago, we established the practice of doing a big number before the interval, in which many actors take part and political events in the country are brought to the stage in the form of a song number," says Huber, full of anticipation.

"This year, after some political turbulence, it's the perfect opportunity to present a top-class revue." Under the title "Der Untergang der Austrianic" (The downfall of the Austrianic), politics will be musically lampooned - but no more can be revealed just yet. 

Veterans and newcomers
There are several lyricists who provide the St. Veiter Fasching with punchlines. "This is important to us in order to cover a wide range of diversity. We sit together every year at the end of summer, then everyone brings their numbers and we make a program together," says the president, who is also delighted to have three new additions. "They are immediately integrated on stage. Of course, veterans like Hannes Pugganig and Martin Kircher will also be back."

New stage design 
The carnival guild moved to the Blumenhalle 14 years ago. "This year we have designed a new stage set - more modern and adapted to the times. We prepared and worked within the guild to present visitors with a new stage." Peter Marktl, who himself has shone on stage in many theater productions, has been the director for five years now.

Although the sessions of the St. Veit Carnival Guild are already sold out, remaining tickets from unused contingents may still become available.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Krall
Christian Krall
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf