Sold out with new stage and special revue

Veterans and newcomers

There are several lyricists who provide the St. Veiter Fasching with punchlines. "This is important to us in order to cover a wide range of diversity. We sit together every year at the end of summer, then everyone brings their numbers and we make a program together," says the president, who is also delighted to have three new additions. "They are immediately integrated on stage. Of course, veterans like Hannes Pugganig and Martin Kircher will also be back."