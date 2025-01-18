Soap & Skin: David Lynch looked down on them

Flowers and goosebumps

For the final third, Plaschg leaves her piano chair and takes to the stage as a singer. The pop-electronic part of the evening begins with "Gods & Monsters" (Lana Del Rey) and the aforementioned Bowie cover. However, the secret highlight then developed in the encore section. An unleashed version of the Velvet Underground classic "Pale Blue Eyes", which she breathes through the venue alone and covered only in stage fog, gives you goose bumps. At the end, the artist marches into the audience and hands out flowers. Just under two hours later, the art fair is over. Soap & Skin have once again lived up to their reputation of being an Austrian mixture of Björk and Fever Ray and provided an early "concert of the year" moment. Even David Lynch must have looked down and nodded happily. Next live opportunities: on May 24 at the Klagenfurt Festival and on September 5 at the open-air concert in the Vienna Arena. You can find all further information at www.soapandskin.com.