Mega event in Lower Austria
FPÖ demonstrates will to power at New Year’s meeting
In the middle of the coalition negotiations with the ÖVP, the Freedom Party demonstrated its unconditional will to govern at the New Year's meeting on Saturday. More than 3,000 people, including functionaries as well as supporters from the federal states, gathered in Vösendorf, Lower Austria, with the highlight being the appearance of party leader Herbert Kickl (see livestream above).
His speech was somewhat tame in view of the government's plans. Nevertheless, Kickl is clearly trying to distance himself from the ÖVP. His main enemy is the SPÖ: Kickl called the red state governor Hans Peter Doskozil "Kim Jong Doskozil" (comparing him to the North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un) - the FPÖ will also give him a fright in the upcoming elections in Bürgenland.
More successful blue politicians on stage
The "Pyramide" event hotel had already been full to bursting several hours before Kickl's appearance, with the John Otti Band once again heating up the atmosphere. The list of previous speakers was also a demonstration of Kickl's power, with some of them already successful blue politicians from countries where they already have government responsibility: Lower Austria's Udo Landbauer and Mario Kunasek from Styria. The Burgenland top candidate Norbert Hofer and Dominik Nepp in Vienna, who also spoke, are facing another election.
For the FPÖ, their New Year's meeting on Saturday comes at the best possible time. In the most recently published election polls, the blue party achieved record figures of 35 to 39 percent. In the APA election trend, which takes into account the polls of the last five weeks, the Freedom Party is at 37.8 percent. The ÖVP and SPÖ, on the other hand, have lost further ground with their failed government negotiations.
The ÖVP has only been polling between 17 and 22 percent since mid-December. In the election trend, which gives more weight to the more recent polls, this currently amounts to 18.5 percent. This means that the former chancellor's party is even slightly behind the SPÖ (19.1%), which has also been losing ground since the national elections, but less rapidly than the ÖVP.
The Social Democrats reach 19 to 20 percent. At 8.9%, the Greens are still around their election result, while the NEOS are slightly higher at 11%.
