FPÖ demonstrates will to power at New Year’s meeting

More successful blue politicians on stage

The "Pyramide" event hotel had already been full to bursting several hours before Kickl's appearance, with the John Otti Band once again heating up the atmosphere. The list of previous speakers was also a demonstration of Kickl's power, with some of them already successful blue politicians from countries where they already have government responsibility: Lower Austria's Udo Landbauer and Mario Kunasek from Styria. The Burgenland top candidate Norbert Hofer and Dominik Nepp in Vienna, who also spoke, are facing another election.