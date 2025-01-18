Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Update: Perpetrator dead

Ex’s new lover shot dead

Nachrichten
18.01.2025 09:47

The manhunt for the fugitive shooter Benjamin R. is over, he was found dead in his hometown in Bavaria. Apparently he executed himself after the crime. He had apparently shot three times out of jealousy. The victim Kurt H. did not survive, he died in the hands of the rescuers.

0 Kommentare

Shortly before nine o'clock, shots rang out in the tranquil village of Oberkappel in the district of Rohrbach. According to what is known so far, a German shot his wife's new lover, with whom he was divorcing, with three shots. The weapon: a pistol. The 51-year-old victim Kurt H. suffered life-threatening injuries, paramedics and an emergency doctor from the Red Cross fought for almost an hour for the life of the man from Mühlviertel, who, however, could not be saved. He did not survive.

Found dead next to the car
The manhunt for the suspect, the German Benjamin R. (44), has now ended - the suspected perpetrator was found dead next to his car at his home in Gottsdorf, Bavaria. He is believed to have executed himself. The large contingent of law enforcement officers has ended the operation in Oberkappel, which is located directly on the Bavarian border. The German police were also activated.

Neighbor heard three shots
The perpetrator had gone into the twelve-party house on a hillside in the morning, the front door of which was never locked. When he rang the doorbell, Kurt H. opened the door himself. The neighbor heard three shots fired at the victims. 

Family had been brought to safety
Contrary to initial information, Benjamin R.'s wife (43) was present at the scene of the crime. She had to watch as the perpetrator gunned down her new boyfriend, but was spared. She was also the one who called the emergency services. Meanwhile, their children, their 14-year-old daughter and 18-year-old son, were at home with Benjamin R. in Bavaria. After the crime, the perpetrator raced back there in his green car.

No second Drexler case
"We are not assuming any potential danger to bystanders. It's not a second Drexler case," the police tried to reassure the public. And they were proved right - the manhunt was over after just under two and a half hours. The search for Roland Drexler, on the other hand, had kept the population around Altenfelden - which lies a little south-east of Oberkappel - on tenterhooks for a whole week and turned the region into a fortress.

As soon as there are new developments in the current case, you can read about it here on krone.at for a whole week 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Markus Schütz
Markus Schütz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Ähnliche Themen
Rohrbach
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf