Update: Perpetrator dead
Ex’s new lover shot dead
The manhunt for the fugitive shooter Benjamin R. is over, he was found dead in his hometown in Bavaria. Apparently he executed himself after the crime. He had apparently shot three times out of jealousy. The victim Kurt H. did not survive, he died in the hands of the rescuers.
Shortly before nine o'clock, shots rang out in the tranquil village of Oberkappel in the district of Rohrbach. According to what is known so far, a German shot his wife's new lover, with whom he was divorcing, with three shots. The weapon: a pistol. The 51-year-old victim Kurt H. suffered life-threatening injuries, paramedics and an emergency doctor from the Red Cross fought for almost an hour for the life of the man from Mühlviertel, who, however, could not be saved. He did not survive.
Found dead next to the car
The manhunt for the suspect, the German Benjamin R. (44), has now ended - the suspected perpetrator was found dead next to his car at his home in Gottsdorf, Bavaria. He is believed to have executed himself. The large contingent of law enforcement officers has ended the operation in Oberkappel, which is located directly on the Bavarian border. The German police were also activated.
Neighbor heard three shots
The perpetrator had gone into the twelve-party house on a hillside in the morning, the front door of which was never locked. When he rang the doorbell, Kurt H. opened the door himself. The neighbor heard three shots fired at the victims.
Family had been brought to safety
Contrary to initial information, Benjamin R.'s wife (43) was present at the scene of the crime. She had to watch as the perpetrator gunned down her new boyfriend, but was spared. She was also the one who called the emergency services. Meanwhile, their children, their 14-year-old daughter and 18-year-old son, were at home with Benjamin R. in Bavaria. After the crime, the perpetrator raced back there in his green car.
No second Drexler case
"We are not assuming any potential danger to bystanders. It's not a second Drexler case," the police tried to reassure the public. And they were proved right - the manhunt was over after just under two and a half hours. The search for Roland Drexler, on the other hand, had kept the population around Altenfelden - which lies a little south-east of Oberkappel - on tenterhooks for a whole week and turned the region into a fortress.
