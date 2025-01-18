Ex’s new lover shot dead

Shortly before nine o'clock, shots rang out in the tranquil village of Oberkappel in the district of Rohrbach. According to what is known so far, a German shot his wife's new lover, with whom he was divorcing, with three shots. The weapon: a pistol. The 51-year-old victim Kurt H. suffered life-threatening injuries, paramedics and an emergency doctor from the Red Cross fought for almost an hour for the life of the man from Mühlviertel, who, however, could not be saved. He did not survive.