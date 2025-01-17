Alliance of the isolated
Putin ties Russia to Iran for decades
Russia and Iran have committed themselves to each other for the next 20 years. A far-reaching military and economic cooperation agreement was solemnly signed in Moscow. Because both states are dependent on each other.
During his visit to Moscow, Iran's President Massoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an agreement on a strategic partnership, as Iranian state television showed in a live broadcast.
Experts also see the cooperation as a reaction to the growing political isolation of both countries, which has increased significantly since Russia's attack on Ukraine. Strict international sanctions are placing a heavy burden on the economies and financial systems of Moscow and Tehran.
Partnership of the isolated
The situation in Ukraine was only discussed in passing. Putin and Pezeshkian emphasized that regional problems should be dealt with by the local players and that there should be no external interference - meaning, of course, only Western support for the country under attack. Otherwise, neither head of state commented on the subject.
According to Iranian media, the agreement comprises 47 articles and covers cooperation in areas such as the military, politics, trade, research, education and culture. The deal comes amid political upheaval in the Middle East and shortly before the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump. After years of negotiations that have been kept top secret, only a few details have leaked to the public so far.
Last year, Russia also agreed a strategic partnership with North Korea which, among other things, provides for mutual military assistance in the event of an attack by a third country.
Iran: no contractual mutual assistance clause
According to Russian state media, the Iranian side stated in advance that it was responsible for its own security and therefore no mutual assistance clause was envisaged. However, both countries are likely to significantly expand their military cooperation.
In practice, Tehran has already supported Moscow by supplying drones, although the Iranian government officially denies direct war support. In addition, both countries are pushing ahead with the construction of a new North-South rail corridor to promote and accelerate trade.
Moscow and Tehran keep each other alive
Putin named trade and economic relations as one of the most important chapters of the agreement. He admitted that there was still a lot of catching up to do in this area. According to Russian media, the volume of trade between the two countries bordering the Caspian Sea amounts to around four billion dollars a year. Russia's turnover with other neighbors is many times higher, Putin said.
However, there are apparently still major problems with the implementation of concrete projects. For example, Moscow and Tehran are planning to build a gas pipeline. According to Putin, up to 50 billion cubic meters of gas per year could flow through such a pipeline in the final stage. However, the two sides have so far been unable to agree on the price, as Putin indicated.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
