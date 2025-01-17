Strong cross-country flea
Stadlober missed the podium by just 1.8 seconds
The series of successes for the Olympic bronze medalist from Beijing continues. Cross-country skier Teresa Stadlober narrowly missed the podium in the 10 km individual start race at the World Cup in Les Rousses (Fra) and recorded her second-best result of the season in fourth place.
After finishing second in the skiathlon at the Tour de Ski in Val die Fiemme at the start of the year, it is clear that the cross-country skier from Radstadt has maintained her form. The 31-year-old was only 2.4 seconds behind the German Victoria Carl and 1.8 seconds behind the third-placed Norwegian Astrid Oeyre Slind when the American Jessie Diggins won.
"This is the first fourth place that I can be really happy about. I skied everything on my own this time and I think it was one of my best individual skating races. Of course it's a bit of a shame, because I would clearly have liked to have been on the podium, but my goal before the race was actually the top ten," said the skier from Radstadt after the competition. She continued: "My form is good and the equipment was amazing again. Now I'm really looking forward to Sunday and hopefully a podium finish is in the cards then, because that would of course be the big goal."
Full focus on Sunday
Stadlober thus recorded her seventh top ten finish in the 10-kilometer race this season. With eighth place in the overall World Cup, the Pongau native is still right on course. She finished in this position in her best season so far in 2018. The race continues on Saturday with the sprint before the classic 20 km mass start on Sunday, which is Stadlober's main focus.
