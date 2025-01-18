Interview with the Dane
Bulls mainstay Kjaergaard: “I feel at home here”
The injured Maurits Kjaergaard is an absolute key player at Salzburg. At the training camp in Portugal, the midfielder spoke to the "Krone" about his injury, his planned return, the contract extension and his fall form.
Salzburg's top performer Maurits Kjaergaard was injured in the fall and missed the Bulls at every turn as a result. At the training camp in Albufeira, the Dane took time out for the "Krone" and spoke about ...
... his injury: " It's been two months since my operation, but I'm feeling pretty good now. Of course I still need some time, but I think I'm on the right track. I don't know exactly when I'll be back, but hopefully it won't take that long.
... his return: " I came back earlier than expected with my last injuries. Now it's a bit different because it's an injury to my foot and not my shoulder like recently. I don't necessarily need it to run (laughs). If everything goes brilliantly, I can be back for the match against Sturm Graz. But there should be absolutely no setbacks. If things don't go perfectly, then I'll be back a little later.
... his daily routine: Like the team, I normally have two training sessions a day. I also receive treatment from our physiotherapists. Of course, I eat between sessions and use the rest of the time to regenerate.
... dealing with the injury: It's not easy to watch the lads on the pitch when you're injured. I love playing soccer, but that's not possible at the moment. I'm doing everything I can to be back on the pitch with the lads soon. At least I can walk a bit again, but I'm not allowed to sprint yet, for example.
... his season so far: I think I played the best soccer of my career at the start of the season. I was already playing well before that. But now it was more appreciated because I scored a lot and collected assists. It's always different when you collect scoring points. But it was always my goal to improve in this respect. It worked very well under Pep Lijnders because he gave me a lot of freedom in my position. I think I took a step forward under him. Unfortunately, I then had two injuries. When I come back now, I will of course need a few games to find my rhythm, but after that I hope to get back to where I was in the fall.
... the contract extension: My injuries have come at a bad time recently. I had two and a half seasons without injuries and now several in the last two years. I was often in very good shape before the injuries and could perhaps have taken the next step. But it wasn't the right time for me or the club. Extending my contract now was therefore absolutely the right decision for me. I feel at home here and the club wants me here too. When the time is right and I feel good, I'll take the next step, but I'm not stressed about it at all.
... Rouven Schröder's statement that he is indispensable: It's very nice when Rouven Schröder says that he urgently needs me for the team. It's generally very good that he's with us. He is a character that we needed. Not just us players, but the whole club. Of course I'm pleased when he says things like that, but that doesn't make me a better person or a better footballer.
... Coach Thomas Letsch: I've spoken to him several times. He's a really good guy and more than just a coach. You can always come to him with different topics and that's very important to me. I've also heard from the boys that the training sessions are very promising and that there's a good energy on the pitch. I think he will fit in very well with our team.
