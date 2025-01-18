Bulls mainstay Kjaergaard: “I feel at home here”

... his season so far: I think I played the best soccer of my career at the start of the season. I was already playing well before that. But now it was more appreciated because I scored a lot and collected assists. It's always different when you collect scoring points. But it was always my goal to improve in this respect. It worked very well under Pep Lijnders because he gave me a lot of freedom in my position. I think I took a step forward under him. Unfortunately, I then had two injuries. When I come back now, I will of course need a few games to find my rhythm, but after that I hope to get back to where I was in the fall.