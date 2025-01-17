Outrage in Tyrol
Rip-off for locals, holidaymakers park for free
Angry winter sports enthusiasts have responded to the "Krone" article about the exorbitant increase in parking fees in a Tyrolean ski touring area. This is particularly upsetting and adds further fuel to the debate: Only locals have to dig so deep into their pockets, tourists pay nothing at all!
In the popular touring region of Praxmar and Lüsens (municipality of St. Sigmund, district of Innsbruck-Land), the daily parking fee was reportedly increased from five to eight euros on December 1st.
Landowner wanted even more
The decisive factor for the increase of a staggering 60 percent: one of the landowners who leased the parking lot to the municipality of St. Sigmund was no longer satisfied with the five euros and therefore terminated the lease. "He even wanted more than eight euros, so there was a compromise," explains Mayor Anton Schiffmann.
And this in times when the local rates were abolished.
This is doubly infuriating for local winter sports enthusiasts: guests with a guest card pay nothing for parking. This exception is seen as an affront by many locals. "And this at a time when the local rates have been abolished," says one reader indignantly.
In addition to the winter sports enthusiasts, the tenants of the Gleirschalm in St. Sigmund are also suffering. The Alm is an extremely popular destination for tobogganers - especially for those with small children, as the stop can be reached in around 30 minutes. A parking fee of eight euros must now also be paid for the mini excursion. This is because there are no staggered tariffs. Many people consider an alternative destination.
Landlady rebuffed by the mayor
"I wanted a solution from the mayor. But all he said was that I could be happy that the fee didn't rise to ten euros," the landlady says angrily in an interview with the "Krone".
Price for cross-country season ticket increased by 25 percent!
Let's switch from Sellraintal to the Achensee region (Schwaz district). At the parking lot for the Karwendel valleys in Pertisau (municipality of Eben), a day ticket for parking also costs eight euros. However, there is an hourly charge. This regulation has been in place for some time.
Cross-country skiers will have to dig deep into their pockets this winter. This is because the municipality of Eben, which runs the cross-country ski trails in Pertisau, has increased the price of the season ticket from 80 to 100 euros. The season ticket, which also includes parking, has risen from 120 to 150 euros. This means an increase of a whopping 25 percent! "This increase leaves inflation far behind," says one Krone reader, unable to believe it.
This increase leaves inflation far behind.
14 euros for locals, but only ten for guests
Keyword "cross-country skiing": In Seefeld (Innsbruck-Land district), a distinction is also made between locals and tourists with a guest card when it comes to the cross-country skiing fee. While Tyroleans have to fork out 14 euros for a day ticket, tourists can get away with 10 euros, which is considerably cheaper.
