Rip-off for locals, holidaymakers park for free

In addition to the winter sports enthusiasts, the tenants of the Gleirschalm in St. Sigmund are also suffering. The Alm is an extremely popular destination for tobogganers - especially for those with small children, as the stop can be reached in around 30 minutes. A parking fee of eight euros must now also be paid for the mini excursion. This is because there are no staggered tariffs. Many people consider an alternative destination.