Juniors on the upswing, Zell secures playoff spot

As against Zell on Tuesday, it took the eye of Leon Kolarik to break the scoring spell. After a goalless first period, Tuesday's double-packer scored after just 22 seconds following a pass from Jakob Schnabl. However, the Croatians struck back through Bronte (27). However, Paul Vinzens put the young Bulls back in front when they were outnumbered, and the course was soon set for victory. However, it took until the final period before it was wrapped up. First Adrian Gesson increased the lead to 3:1 (58') before Sisak put all his eggs in one basket and took the keeper off the ice. But goalkeeper Valentin Ankirchner put the puck into the empty net to secure the Juniors' second win in a row.