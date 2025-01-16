Vorteilswelt
Listless performance

“It’s about respect!” Norwegian causes outrage

Nachrichten
16.01.2025 20:16

Biathlon overall World Cup leader Johannes Thignes Bö has caused outrage in the individual competition in Ruhpolding. After the Norwegian had not found his way into the race at all, he first waved to the audience after his last shooting and then listlessly set off on his last lap. Competitors and experts demanded more respect.

0 Kommentare

Bö mastered the last shooting stage brilliantly - but it was the only sporting feat he managed to pull off in Ruhpolding. At this point, the Norwegian no longer had any chance of a top place in the individual - but he probably wanted to say goodbye to the race with dignity and perhaps even pick up a point or two.

Zitat Icon

If Johannes doesn't feel like it anymore, he can do what he wants, but if you have the yellow jersey, it's somehow appropriate to give it a go.

Eric Perrot

However, the overall World Cup leader was not impressed by this. He first waved to the fans and then set off on the final lap without poles and at a walking pace. The Norwegian was on the verge of ending the competition prematurely and could only be motivated to continue by his rival Emilien Jacquelin, who was charging towards him. "You can't give up in the yellow jersey!" the Frenchman hissed at him.

Outrage and incomprehension
Bö eventually finished the race after all, but with the slowest final lap of all the athletes. This behavior caused outrage among competitors and experts. "You should finish the race. That has to do with respect for the other athletes," explained former biathlete Arnd Peiffer to "ARD". 

Competitor Eric Perrot was also less than amused in an interview with Norwegian broadcaster "NRK": "If Johannes doesn't feel like it anymore, he can do what he wants, but if you have the yellow jersey, it's somehow appropriate to give it a go."

Bö himself is struggling to get back into shape after an illness. "In terms of form, it's a disaster. I'm incredibly tired on the track and shooting is particularly difficult in some ways," he concludes. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
