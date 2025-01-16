Listless performance
“It’s about respect!” Norwegian causes outrage
Biathlon overall World Cup leader Johannes Thignes Bö has caused outrage in the individual competition in Ruhpolding. After the Norwegian had not found his way into the race at all, he first waved to the audience after his last shooting and then listlessly set off on his last lap. Competitors and experts demanded more respect.
Bö mastered the last shooting stage brilliantly - but it was the only sporting feat he managed to pull off in Ruhpolding. At this point, the Norwegian no longer had any chance of a top place in the individual - but he probably wanted to say goodbye to the race with dignity and perhaps even pick up a point or two.
If Johannes doesn't feel like it anymore, he can do what he wants, but if you have the yellow jersey, it's somehow appropriate to give it a go.
Eric Perrot
However, the overall World Cup leader was not impressed by this. He first waved to the fans and then set off on the final lap without poles and at a walking pace. The Norwegian was on the verge of ending the competition prematurely and could only be motivated to continue by his rival Emilien Jacquelin, who was charging towards him. "You can't give up in the yellow jersey!" the Frenchman hissed at him.
Outrage and incomprehension
Bö eventually finished the race after all, but with the slowest final lap of all the athletes. This behavior caused outrage among competitors and experts. "You should finish the race. That has to do with respect for the other athletes," explained former biathlete Arnd Peiffer to "ARD".
Competitor Eric Perrot was also less than amused in an interview with Norwegian broadcaster "NRK": "If Johannes doesn't feel like it anymore, he can do what he wants, but if you have the yellow jersey, it's somehow appropriate to give it a go."
Bö himself is struggling to get back into shape after an illness. "In terms of form, it's a disaster. I'm incredibly tired on the track and shooting is particularly difficult in some ways," he concludes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.