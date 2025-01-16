Now it's official
Rapid loans midfield jewel to the Netherlands
Rapid have loaned midfielder Dennis Kaygin to Willem II. The 20-year-old has attracted the interest of the Dutch club in recent months and is now set to take the next step in his development there.
Kaygin will therefore play for the club from Tillburg, a city with a population of 230,000, for the rest of the season. Willem II is currently in tenth place in the Dutch Ehrendivisie. With his talent and versatility, Kaygin should enrich the club in the spring. The Dutch club also have an option to buy him.
"The fact that he has now attracted the interest of a club from one of Europe's top eight leagues speaks volumes for his quality and development. Together with him and his management, we have come to the decision that it is an excellent opportunity for his development to take the step to Willem II," explained Head of Sport Markus Katzer.
Kaygin moved to Vienna from FSV Mainz in the summer of 2023. At SK Rapid, he made 26 appearances for the second team, scoring seven goals. Kaygin played 23 competitive matches for the green-and-white pros and scored a goal in the first of the current season, a 2-0 win in the ÖFB Cup at SC Neusiedl.
