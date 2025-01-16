Bad Gastein hopes for the return of a discipline

"Every World Cup is different"

It is difficult for "Mr. Snowboard" to name a highlight from the last 25 years: "Every World Cup is different. We've had 81 races so far and never had one canceled. The effort involved was enormous, with thousands of helpers." The deputy mayor also has a plan for the future: the Snowboardcross World Cup (which was hosted seven times between 2002 and 2010) should return to the Gastein Valley. "A classic event is unlikely, you need a certain height, but a sprint cross would definitely be possible. We also have that in mind, and the FIS is not averse to it either. We just need a commitment from everyone," says Weiss, hoping to welcome another discipline soon. A big air event in the resort would also be a possibility.