Anniversary was a success
Bad Gastein hopes for the return of a discipline
The 25th anniversary of snowboarding in Pongau was a complete success. "Mr. Snowboard" and organizer Franz Weiss would be delighted to see the comeback of a discipline.
"Our journey began in 2001 as a spontaneous replacement venue, but today Bad Gastein is one of the most traditional venues of the World Cup. The competition has shaped careers and is a milestone for the sport of snowboarding," beamed Bad Gastein's ski club chairman Franz Weiss after the 25th anniversary.
"Bad Gastein is not just a highlight for us Austrians, but for the whole World Cup squad - everyone loves coming here," said local hero Andreas Prommegger. He presented himself in top form with victory in the team competition (together with Sabine Payer) and second place in the parallel slalom. "That was the icing on the cake," grinned Weiss. He was extremely satisfied with the popularity of the anniversary edition. Around 2000 people watched the decision on Tuesday on the Bucheben. It has not been this crowded at the Snowboard World Cup for a long time. The team competition was also well attended.
"Every World Cup is different"
It is difficult for "Mr. Snowboard" to name a highlight from the last 25 years: "Every World Cup is different. We've had 81 races so far and never had one canceled. The effort involved was enormous, with thousands of helpers." The deputy mayor also has a plan for the future: the Snowboardcross World Cup (which was hosted seven times between 2002 and 2010) should return to the Gastein Valley. "A classic event is unlikely, you need a certain height, but a sprint cross would definitely be possible. We also have that in mind, and the FIS is not averse to it either. We just need a commitment from everyone," says Weiss, hoping to welcome another discipline soon. A big air event in the resort would also be a possibility.
