So what distinguishes the ox from the bull?

So what is the difference between an ox and a bull? When I explained the term castration, everyone was wide awake at once. Firstly, many of our fourth graders are one to two years older, so they are already in puberty. Secondly, school is the only place where they are allowed to talk openly about genitals and sexuality. In most families, this is taboo. They were therefore very interested in the subject. I tried to reassure them: Male animals are castrated under anesthesia these days. The boys were still outraged. In the end, however, Mehmet's argument prevailed: "It's better to work without eggs than to be slaughtered". However, Emilija had another question during the break: "Is there actually such a thing as female oxen?"