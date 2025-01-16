Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Gold treasure stolen

Celtic gang: coups like in the movies here too

Nachrichten
16.01.2025 18:00

Four well-off Germans are to stand trial in Ingolstadt (Germany) on Tuesday. They are alleged to have stolen the oldest Celtic gold treasure during a spectacular burglary at a museum in Manching, Bavaria. The highlight: the professional gang also hit us!

0 Kommentare

"This coup was probably carried out by absolute professionals," the newspaper Krone quoted an employee of the supermarket in Mistelbach (Lower Austria) in September 2017, where a gang had plundered an ATM at express speed. The woman was right, even though it took many years for the German special SOKO "Oppidum" to catch the burglars.

Noble gang made eight million euros in loot
The highlight: it is apparently the same group of criminals who stole the largest Celtic gold treasure found during excavations in the 20th century in a spectacular break-in at a museum in Manching, Bavaria, two years ago. According to the "Bild" newspaper, the thieves paralyzed 14 mobile phone masts around the Celtic museum, broke open a display case and escaped within eight minutes with 483 2100-year-old gold coins.

Before the gang broke into the museum, they destroyed the fiber optic network. A wine merchant from Berlin is among the suspects. (Bild: Krone KREATIV/Privat)
Before the gang broke into the museum, they destroyed the fiber optic network. A wine merchant from Berlin is among the suspects.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Privat)

A DNA trace on a blue crowbar found in a pond finally led to the gang. They are four well-off Germans, including the 44-year-old Berlin wine merchant Maximilian S. The men are said to be responsible for dozens of coups with a total haul of eight million euros. The high-class thieves will go on trial next Tuesday at Ingolstadt District Court in Germany.

In addition to the theft of the Celtic gold treasure, which was apparently melted down and of which only a few lumps were found, they are accused of dozens of cases of aggravated gang theft. Among them is the supermarket burglary in Mistelbach.

The historical coins were apparently melted down. Only these pieces were found. (Bild: Privat)
The historical coins were apparently melted down. Only these pieces were found.
(Bild: Privat)

Burglary like in a gangster movie
Dressed in black overalls with balaclavas, crowbars, screwdrivers and angle grinders, the burglary was apparently like something out of a gangster movie: the Germans are said to have removed the fuses from eight street lamps around the former Merkur supermarket and cut cables in the distribution box to disable the alarm system. They used a crowbar to open the emergency exit and used an angle grinder to open the ATM there - loot: 87,000 euros. They then probably doused the ATM with cleaning agents from the market to cool it down and cover up any traces.

In 2017, the "Krone" reported on the professional coups in Lower Austria, which now appear to have been solved. (Bild: Krone KREATIV)
In 2017, the "Krone" reported on the professional coups in Lower Austria, which now appear to have been solved.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV)

And yet another burglary in Austria is said to be the work of the Keltengold thieves. In October 2017, they broke into a supermarket in Krems (Lower Austria). There, the burglars foamed the alarm system with construction foam and covered it with black adhesive tape. They destroyed the emergency lighting and forced open a safe on the second floor containing 25,000 euros.

Bizarre techniques to cover their tracks
This time, the gang used the contents of a fire extinguisher to cover their tracks. In other cases, they used ketchup, orange juice and Coca-Cola. The "Krone" will report on the sensational trial.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Anja Richter
Anja Richter
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf