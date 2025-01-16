Celtic gang: coups like in the movies here too

Burglary like in a gangster movie

Dressed in black overalls with balaclavas, crowbars, screwdrivers and angle grinders, the burglary was apparently like something out of a gangster movie: the Germans are said to have removed the fuses from eight street lamps around the former Merkur supermarket and cut cables in the distribution box to disable the alarm system. They used a crowbar to open the emergency exit and used an angle grinder to open the ATM there - loot: 87,000 euros. They then probably doused the ATM with cleaning agents from the market to cool it down and cover up any traces.