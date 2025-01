Basketball family wants to cheer once again in the Cup

The "Final Four", which starts tomorrow, has a very special appeal for the UBI Graz women's basketball team. "It's great to be able to play an event like this in front of a home crowd. We want to win the title here in Graz," explains forward Johanna Maresch, who is bringing a very special fan with her to the Raiffeisen Sportpark. Brother Anton, former Spain legionnaire, national player and UBSC legend, will be keeping his fingers crossed for his sister.