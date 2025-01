Pedestrian seriously injured by truck in Grödig

Shortly after 1 p.m. today, Thursday, the Red Cross received an emergency call: An accident between a truck and a truck driver in Dr-Richard-Hartmann-Straße in Grödig resulted in one serious injury. The 32-year-old was in the process of securing a vehicle that was being towed away. He was overlooked by another truck driver (58) who was passing him on the left and was trapped between the two trucks.