Number of tobogganing accidents breaks all boundaries this year

Very often a crash with a toboggan ends fatally - with serious injuries or even death. Riccardo Mizio from Ehrwald Mountain Rescue confirms this. "We often have to treat tobogganers who aren't wearing a helmet," regrets Mizio. And he believes he knows one reason for the numerous accidents: "Many tobogganists are not familiar with the equipment, get on the sledge and just go for it."