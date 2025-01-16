Ban demanded
SPÖ fuels coalition dispute over fully slatted floors
The ÖVP farmers' association continues to strongly criticize the new FPÖ animal welfare councillor Hannes Amesbauer because he would welcome an end to fully slatted floors in pigsties. The SPÖ wants to fuel the first coalition dispute and follows up with a motion: "The state government must take a clear position."
"In an ideal world, no animal would have to live on slatted floors. It is not species-appropriate, the animals injure themselves. I would like to see a ban with compensation for farmers." This statement by Animal Welfare Councillor Hannes Amesbauer (FPÖ) in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper has put the Styrian Farmers' Association, a powerful ÖVP sub-organization, on the barricades.
Bernd Brodtrager from the Young Farmers' Association was the first to speak out, recommending that the state councillor "deal with the reality on livestock farms and the agricultural markets". Amesbauer would consider handouts for farmers.
Harsh criticism from Titschenbacher
One day later, Franz Titschenbacher, Chairman of the Farmers' Union and President of the Chamber of Agriculture, followed up: Amesbauer was engaging in "election campaign populism" and "not on the side of hard-working farmers. Livestock farms need planning security and fair competitive conditions. Banning full splitting too quickly would force many farms to stop, as a result of which the security of supply of domestic pork would no longer be guaranteed."
Amesbauer was not present at the Chamber of Agriculture's New Year's reception a week ago, but FPÖ Governor Mario Kunasek and FPÖ Provincial Councillor Stefan Hermann were. Both were greeted warmly and promised to treat each other with respect.
SPÖ submits controversial motion
The now opposition SPÖ wants to fuel this first coalition dispute. According to club chairman Hannes Schwarz, it is requesting that the ban on fully slatted floors be implemented immediately in the state parliament "We are also demanding that the state government provide financial support to facilitate the switch to animal welfare-friendly forms of husbandry."
Jochen Bocksruker, Mayor of Bärnbach and SPÖ spokesperson for agriculture in the provincial parliament, also says: "Low-cost production from torture farming is neither sustainable nor viable for the future and should therefore be rejected as an economic model."
The clock is ticking: Solution needed by June 1
As a reminder: fully slatted floors have been banned in new buildings since 2023, while a transitional period until 2040 was planned for existing stables. The Constitutional Court ruled that this was too long and overturned the regulation. A new, shorter transitional period has been under discussion for a year now. A solution must be found by June 1.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.