SPÖ fuels coalition dispute over fully slatted floors

Harsh criticism from Titschenbacher

One day later, Franz Titschenbacher, Chairman of the Farmers' Union and President of the Chamber of Agriculture, followed up: Amesbauer was engaging in "election campaign populism" and "not on the side of hard-working farmers. Livestock farms need planning security and fair competitive conditions. Banning full splitting too quickly would force many farms to stop, as a result of which the security of supply of domestic pork would no longer be guaranteed."