Fire in California
Arsonist likes the smell of burning leaves
About a week after the outbreak of the deadly "Eaton" fire near Pasadena, the blaze is about half under control. Police have now arrested two more suspected arsonists who have spoken out about their motives and are likely to cause a stir.
The two are accused of setting fire to objects and starting small fires during the fire emergency east of Los Angeles. One of the suspects said he liked the smell of burning leaves, according to police chief Jim McDonnell. A woman who allegedly set fire to garbage said she enjoyed causing "chaos and destruction".
Other criminals are taking advantage of the disaster. Earlier this week, District Attorney Nathan Hochman filed charges against ten suspected looters, burglars and an arsonist.
Resentment among residents
So far, 25 people have died in the fires and some are still missing. According to initial estimates, more than 12,000 buildings in the region have been destroyed or damaged. Residents, many of whom had to flee the flames about a week ago with only a few possessions, are becoming increasingly resentful. The burnt-out areas are still closed and there is no date for their return.
He can understand the frustration, said police chief McDonnell, but it is currently "not a safe environment". There are toxic substances in the fire debris and emergency teams are still searching for possible victims.
Weather forecast gives hope
The weather forecast for the next few days gives hope for an easing of the acute fire situation. Winds are forecast to calm down and temperatures to drop. According to the authorities, the extensive "Palisades" fire has barely spread in the past few days. The extent of the damage is still difficult to grasp.
