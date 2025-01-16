Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Fire in California

Arsonist likes the smell of burning leaves

Nachrichten
16.01.2025 16:52

About a week after the outbreak of the deadly "Eaton" fire near Pasadena, the blaze is about half under control. Police have now arrested two more suspected arsonists who have spoken out about their motives and are likely to cause a stir.

0 Kommentare

The two are accused of setting fire to objects and starting small fires during the fire emergency east of Los Angeles. One of the suspects said he liked the smell of burning leaves, according to police chief Jim McDonnell. A woman who allegedly set fire to garbage said she enjoyed causing "chaos and destruction".

Other criminals are taking advantage of the disaster. Earlier this week, District Attorney Nathan Hochman filed charges against ten suspected looters, burglars and an arsonist.

A firefighter in Pasadena (Bild: AP/Chris Pizzello)
A firefighter in Pasadena
(Bild: AP/Chris Pizzello)
About half of the blaze is under control. (Bild: AP/Chris Pizzello)
About half of the blaze is under control.
(Bild: AP/Chris Pizzello)
Tent camp of the emergency services (Bild: AP/Hans Gutknecht)
Tent camp of the emergency services
(Bild: AP/Hans Gutknecht)

Resentment among residents
So far, 25 people have died in the fires and some are still missing. According to initial estimates, more than 12,000 buildings in the region have been destroyed or damaged. Residents, many of whom had to flee the flames about a week ago with only a few possessions, are becoming increasingly resentful. The burnt-out areas are still closed and there is no date for their return.

He can understand the frustration, said police chief McDonnell, but it is currently "not a safe environment". There are toxic substances in the fire debris and emergency teams are still searching for possible victims.

Weather forecast gives hope
The weather forecast for the next few days gives hope for an easing of the acute fire situation. Winds are forecast to calm down and temperatures to drop. According to the authorities, the extensive "Palisades" fire has barely spread in the past few days. The extent of the damage is still difficult to grasp. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf