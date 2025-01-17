Exhibition in Upper Austria
Bryan Adams: multi-talented rock star and photographer
Many people around the world know Bryan Adams, the musician, singer and songwriter. But only a few know that he also has a successful career as a photographer. A gallery in Kirchberg-Thening, Upper Austria, is now exhibiting his "In Color" series for the first time: Icons of rock music and world-famous personalities.
Bryan Adams is a man of superlatives. The now 65-year-old rock star from Canada has landed many hits. His greatest success remains "(Everything I Do) I Do It for You", a song that stayed in the charts for weeks in 1991 and still pops up again and again today.
What many people don't know
Adams began to take a serious interest in photography in the late 1990s. First he took self-portraits for his album covers, then he asked "colleagues" to pose in front of his lens: Robbie Williams, Mick Jagger, Rod Stewart, Sting, Tina Turner, Amy Winehouse. Or he photographed models such as Kate Moss and even the British Queen.
For the first time in Upper Austria
His works are exhibited in renowned galleries and museums worldwide, and now for the first time in Upper Austria. The "Galerie am Berg" in Kirchberg-Thening is exhibiting a cross-section of the photographs that Adams has taken over a period of more than 30 years.
The perfectly staged black and white images are presented behind colored Plexiglas. "That's why the exhibition is called 'In Color'," says gallery owner Paul Lehner. Each photo - some of which are large formats - is only available in small editions.
"He is likeable"
Lehner wants to bring "this other side" of Adams before the curtain, and he can even talk about him: "I met him in person once. He's not superficial at all, but wants to know everything in detail." What does he like about Adams? "He has really nice lyrics and I like a lot of the melodies extremely well." (until March 16).
