Knife attack
Knife attack: Two dead at Slovakian school
Large-scale police operation in Slovakia: two people are said to have died after a knife attack at a school. An 18-year-old pupil is said to have attacked a teacher and classmates with a knife. The attacker was finally arrested in the town of Spiška Stará Ves.
At least two people were killed in an attack at a secondary school near the Polish border in north-eastern Slovakia. The attacker is said to have attacked a teacher and two classmates with a knife. The suspected perpetrator, an 18-year-old pupil, was arrested on Thursday. The police initially reported that the perpetrator was on the run. The motive of the alleged attacker is not yet known.
Suspect is considered a model student
According to Slovakian media reports, the assailant who attacked the grammar school in Spišská Stara Ves on Thursday was recognized as one of the best students in the previous school year. He achieved success in regional competitions as well as in the Young European, Young Digital European, iBobor and German Olympiads. He was also active in sports and was a member of the school teams in soccer, basketball and floorball.
Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini described the attack in Spiška Stará Ves as a real tragedy and expressed his condolences to the survivors. "No problem in the world can be solved with a knife or any other weapon. A peaceful and cultured solution to all disputes, without hatred and violence, must be the goal of the entire nation and society as a whole," Pellegrini told Slovakian broadcaster TA3.
Number of injured unclear
According to TA3, the exact number of injured is not yet known. Emergency teams are currently on site. The Slovakian Ministry of Education promised maximum support in dealing with the situation - including psychological help for pupils, teachers and school staff.
